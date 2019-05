Punjab National Bank Sues For €14M Over Shipping Loan

Law360, London (May 3, 2019, 7:22 PM BST) -- The U.K. unit of Indian lender Punjab National Bank is suing a Mauritius cruise company in London over €14.4 million ($16.1 million) in outstanding loan payments dating back to 2012, on...

To view the full article, register now.