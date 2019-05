Canopy Growth Inks €225.9M C3 Buy In Latest Cannabis Play

Law360 (May 2, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Canada-based Canopy Growth said Thursday it will snap up the C3 Cannabinoid business founded by Germany’s Bionorica for €225.9 million ($252.5 million), marking just the latest cannabis-related deal unveiled as mergers...

To view the full article, register now.