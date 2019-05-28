Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

15 Minutes With MassMutual's General Counsel

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- To instill trust with customers, MassMutual lawyers often ask themselves, "Even if this is legal, compliant, would our customers be comfortable if they knew we were doing this?" said general counsel Mike O'Connor.

Mike O’Connor

Currently: General counsel, MassMutual

Previously: Associate, Goodwin Procter LLP

Law school: Boston University School of Law "It's not enough to just say, 'This is legal.' We really take it to a higher level and make sure that we're comfortable that everything we're doing we would be comfortable sitting with a customer and explaining it to them," he said.

During his past 14 years with the company, O'Connor has split...

