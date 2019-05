Despite Decline In Cyberattacks, UK Cos. Should Stay Vigilant

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The 2019 Cyber Security Breaches survey compiled by the U.K. Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport outlined that 32% of businesses identified a cybersecurity attack in the last 12 months....

To view the full article, register now.