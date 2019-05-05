Akerman Taps NY Pro Bono Vet To Head Volunteer Efforts

Gina DelChiaro
Her position as director of pro bono initiatives will include heading Akerman’s advocacy for minors who are in the nation’s courts and coordinating its efforts in other areas like veterans’ affairs, immigration and civil rights according to Akerman’s website.
“It is such a privilege to be able to use my background and passion for pro bono to help build upon and grow Akerman’s long-standing commitment to education and youth development, and helping others who the justice system has left behind,” DelChiaro said in a statement.
DelChiaro coordinated corporate outreach efforts at Lawyers Alliance and oversaw the deployment of nearly 2,000 attorneys to nonprofit organizations, dispensing free advice on matters such as taxes, real estate, corporate governance and transactions, according to Akerman.
While at Lawyers Alliance, she also organized a network of pro bono providers in 15 cities throughout the United States that were geared toward business law, according to the firm.
“Gina’s hands-on experience initiating pro bono and volunteering efforts will further strengthen Akerman’s commitment to helping the most defenseless members of our society,” Andrew Smulian, chairman and CEO of Akerman, said in a statement.
“Gina is the perfect candidate to lead Akerman’s efforts in closing the justice gap while advancing our firm’s commitment to disadvantaged youth.”
Prior to her time at Lawyers Alliance, DelChiaro worked as a senior staff attorney at Human Rights First, where she coordinated individuals seeking to apply for asylum in the United States with pro bono attorneys at various law firms, according to Akerman.
DelChiaro received her undergraduate degree from San Francisco State University and her law degree from Fordham University School of Law, according to Akerman. She is admitted to practice in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the state of New York, according to the firm.
Have a story idea for Access to Justice? Reach us at accesstojustice@law360.com.
