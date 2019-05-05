How A Fee Win For Lawyers May Help Disabled Workers

By Emily Brill |

In her nearly three decades at Publix Super Markets Inc., Jackie Gammon did everything except cut meat. She pushed carts. Stacked shelves. Checked out customers. The only on-the-job constant for her, it seemed, was pain.



For years, something was happening inside Gammon's body that she didn't understand. When she finally got a diagnosis — fibromyalgia, a complex chronic pain disorder — she was thrust into another baffling system: the Social Security disability claims process.Gammon had a hard enough time getting a diagnosis in the 1990s, when the American medical academy was just beginning to understand fibromyalgia. Getting the Social Security Administration to do anything but reject her claim outright would have been impossible without an attorney, she said.Every year, roughly 3 million Americans file Social Security disability claims, according to the agency that administers these benefits. Just 33% see their claims approved, and only two-thirds of those receive the benefits on the first try. The other third win their benefits on appeal.The rest? They either give up, continue fighting the denial on their own or — like Gammon did — hire an attorney."I think I would've been shut down a long time ago if it weren't for [my lawyer]," said Gammon, who had faced rejection on her own.Gammon's medical bills drained her savings account, and she couldn't have afforded an attorney if it wasn't for Social Security lawyers' unique pay structure, in which attorneys get paid only if they win the case. U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year created a uniform method for allocating fees across judicial jurisdictions, ensuring attorneys will have access to higher fees regardless of where they practice. Practitioners are mixed on the impact of the ruling but hope it will attract more attorneys to the field of Social Security disability law so more people like Gammon can get help.They also hope it will secure them enough money to sustain their practices' financial health, which can be precarious due to the nature of accepting jobs without a guaranteed fee.Gammon's attorney, Rick Culbertson of Orlando, Florida, is the one who brought the fee dispute to the Supreme Court , and he said that's what he hoped for."Those of us trying to make a living doing this, it'll make it more likely we'll be able to get by. We still won't get rich, but we'll be able to get by helping people who need us," he said.

Since 1956, the Social Security Administration has made disability benefits available to people whose long-term medical conditions make completing their jobs impossible.





Recognizing that many Social Security disability claimants are in poor financial health, the federal government devised a payment scheme whereby lawyers receive a portion of their client's judgment if they win and nothing if they don't.Considering that just 22% of workers receive disability benefits on the first try, the attorneys who help these workers often don't see payment for years, if ever."Lawyers who want to maximize their earning capacity don't do Social Security law. They would be crazy to do Social Security law," said Charles Martin of the Law Offices of Martin & Jones , an Atlanta disability attorney who has been practicing in the field for decades.Without attorneys, disability benefit applicants can get lost in the confusing maze of the claim process. They must first take their case before an administrative law judge, and if the judge rejects the claim or makes a mistake — which attorneys say is fairly common — they then must go to federal court to dispute the decision.Attorneys can easily pinpoint errors throughout the process in a way that might not be accessible for a layperson, Gammon said.That's why people like Martin, who practiced divorce and criminal defense work before moving to Social Security disability law, say they continue doing their jobs despite the relatively low pay."When I did divorce work, I never had somebody sending me a letter 20 years later saying, 'You saved my life,'" Martin said. "In this field, I get that all the time."It's a common refrain among Social Security disability attorneys. In late January, a former client of New Jersey disability attorney Alan Polonsky of Polonsky & Polonsky called him to thank him for the help getting benefits 25 years ago."He said he always remembered the joke I told him in his office, and he always remembered me and he was always thankful for what I did for him," Polonsky said, though he couldn't remember the joke.Polonsky said he has made a good living over the course of his 30 years in the field. But he practices in the Third Circuit, which wasn't affected by a fee cap that dogged disability attorneys in the Fourth, Fifth and Eleventh circuits before the recent Supreme Court decision.In those circuits, judges interpreted separate limits the Social Security Act placed on fees for legal work before the Social Security Administration and the federal court as a single limit, capping the overall fees at an amount equivalent to 25% of the client's benefit award.In other circuits, like the Third, judges allowed attorneys to collect an amount equivalent to 25% of the client's benefit award for court-level work. For agency-level work, attorneys could collect either $6,000 or an amount equivalent to 25% of the benefit award, whichever is less. Fees could come from both the benefit award and the federal government, which offers a pool of money to disability attorneys under the Equal Access to Justice Act.Practicing in the Eleventh Circuit, Culbertson found himself affected by the 25% overall cap again and again. He began to think that the cap was not only unfair but unlawful, too.

About a decade ago, Culbertson was riding high off a series of hard-fought wins. Four times, the Social Security commissioner denied his client benefits, and each time, he convinced a Florida federal judge to reverse that decision.

