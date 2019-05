Fed. Circ. Upholds Opana Patent Amid Generic Challenge

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the validity of a patent related to Endo Pharmaceuticals’ opioid painkiller Opana ER, finding generic-drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals had not shown the invention was obvious....

