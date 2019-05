Apotex, Fresenius Kabi Settle Amgen's Cancer Drug IP Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Apotex Inc., Fresenius Kabi USA Inc. and Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc. have all agreed to hold off on their generic versions of Amgen Inc.'s cancer treatment Kyprolis, bringing an end to patent...

To view the full article, register now.