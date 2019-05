How Del. High Court Sees Discussion Vs. Negotiation In M&A

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- In the Delaware Court of Chancery’s July 2018 decision in Olenik v. Lodzinski, the court found that the controller-led merger being challenged was compliant with Kahn v. M&F Worldwide Corp., or...

To view the full article, register now.