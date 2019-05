Ex-Purdue Prez Said Addicts Are Victimizers, Not Victims: Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The former head of Purdue Pharma called those who abuse opioids "victimizers," not victims, in an email he sent in 2001 while he led the company, according to a complaint from...

To view the full article, register now.