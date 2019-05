Regulator Fines KPMG £4M Over Flawed Co-op Audit

Law360, London (May 8, 2019, 12:15 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said Wednesday it has fined KPMG £4 million ($5.2 million) for misconduct over its audit of The Co-operative Bank PLC after the lender's doomed merger with one of...

