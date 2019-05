Don't Read Docs In $1.9B Embezzlement Suit, PwC Unit Told

Law360, London (May 10, 2019, 1:30 PM BST) -- A judge at a London court has ordered a subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers not to read court documents in its possession connected to a $1.9 billion claim for embezzlement filed by a Ukrainian bank...

