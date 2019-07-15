DOJ Eyes Fraud Section Acting Chief For Permanent Gig

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Robert Zink, the acting chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section, is expected to be tapped as permanent head of the corporate crime-fighting unit, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Law360. Zink has been leading the section on an acting basis since January, when former acting Chief Sandra Moser, who had led the unit for two years in an acting capacity, left for private practice. Zink has been with the Fraud Section for nearly 10 years. With Zink as acting chief, the section has continued to investigate alleged spoofing by commodities traders at large banks even as...

