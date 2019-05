Irish Broker Fined €280K For Money Laundering Breaches

Law360, London (May 10, 2019, 6:15 PM BST) -- Dublin stockbroker Campbell O’Connor has been hit with a €280,000 ($315,000) fine for multiple anti-money laundering and terrorism financing compliance failures, the Irish Central Bank announced Friday.



The regulator said that...

To view the full article, register now.