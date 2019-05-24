DLA Piper Nabs Greenberg Traurig Finance Partner In Miami

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper continues to add to its finance practice, this time snagging a Greenberg Traurig LLP partner who specializes in private equity matters to join its Miami office. Jasmine Zacharias, who is the fourth partner added to the department in recent months, said she was attracted to the firm's national and international platform and extensive client base, which she hopes will provide opportunities to expand her private equity work. “As I was looking at how I wanted my practice to work and the platform I needed to grow the practice I really wanted, I thought DLA was a really good fit,”...

