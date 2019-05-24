Puerto Rico Summons Detroit Tactic With $6B Debt Challenge

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Officials leading Puerto Rico’s historic restructuring have moved to wipe out nearly half of the commonwealth’s general obligation bond debt, mirroring tactics used by the city of Detroit to drive bondholders to the negotiating table and settle for less. The Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board is taking a hard-line approach to cleave a substantial portion of what commonwealth bond investors claim they are owed as the island slogs through year three of what amounts to the biggest municipal bankruptcy in history. The federally formed board, tasked with putting the territory on a sound financial path and restructuring roughly $123...

