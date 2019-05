Crowell & Moring's Falvey Talks Safety And Internet Of Things

Law360 (May 17, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP partner Cheryl Falvey, a former general counsel for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, spoke to Law360 about what she's watching these days on the product liability front, including...

To view the full article, register now.