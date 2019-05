Sonoco Buys PE-Backed Paperboard Supplier For $110M

Law360 (May 20, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Global packaging company Sonoco has agreed to pay $110 million for private equity-backed Corenso Holdings America Inc., a U.S. supplier of recycled paperboard products used in the paper, packaging films, tape...

