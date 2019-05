Pinsent Masons Urges Court To Strike £185M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (May 20, 2019, 5:53 PM BST) -- Pinsent Masons urged a London court on Monday to strike out a Chinese sportswear company’s lawsuit seeking £185 million ($235.5 million) in damages the company suffered after its shares plummeted in value...

