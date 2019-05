Watchdog Pushes £12.5M Fine Over KPMG's Faulty BNY Audit

Law360, London (May 21, 2019, 9:45 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council urged a disciplinary panel Tuesday to impose a £12.5 million fine ($15.9 million) on KPMG for misconduct connected to reports for BNY Mellon, while the auditing giant...

To view the full article, register now.