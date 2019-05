BREAKING: Ex-Willkie Co-Chair Pleads Guilty In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (May 21, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Gordon Caplan, the former co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, pled guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court to paying $75,000 to the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" nationwide college admissions...

To view the full article, register now.