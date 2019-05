FTC Seeks More Info On Gallo's $1.7B Wine Brands Buy

Law360 (May 21, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission requested additional information on Constellation Brands Inc.'s $1.7 billion sale of its portfolio of low-end wine and spirits to E. & J. Gallo Winery, according to an...

To view the full article, register now.