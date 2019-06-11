Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Investors Have Slim Legal Path When Digital Coins Vanish

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrencies are already considered risky investments because of their volatility, but investors could face a whole new set of legal risks if cybercriminals steal their digital assets.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are designed to be decentralized — meaning they are not backed by a third-party bank or government — making it difficult for investors to know where to turn in the case of a breach, legal experts say. And many users of digital currency exchanges have, whether they know it or not, signed terms of service agreeing not to hold exchanges liable if attackers gain access to their digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies