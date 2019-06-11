Investors Have Slim Legal Path When Digital Coins Vanish

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrencies are already considered risky investments because of their volatility, but investors could face a whole new set of legal risks if cybercriminals steal their digital assets. Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are designed to be decentralized — meaning they are not backed by a third-party bank or government — making it difficult for investors to know where to turn in the case of a breach, legal experts say. And many users of digital currency exchanges have, whether they know it or not, signed terms of service agreeing not to hold exchanges liable if attackers gain access to their digital...

