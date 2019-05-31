Partner Boosts GrayRobinson's Corporate Transactions Work

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA has strengthened its corporate transactional capabilities by bringing in a new shareholder in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who has experience at a venture capital fund, in government economic development and with several national law firms. Russell Marcus joined the firm's corporate, venture capital, and mergers and acquisitions practices earlier this month. He most recently served as president of Florida Opportunity Fund Inc., whose roughly $125 million in assets makes it one of the state's largest venture capital funds. He also previously worked for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and practiced with law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Clifford Chance...

