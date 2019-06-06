Does The OCC’s Sandbox Substitute Have A Fatal Flaw?

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has pitched a plan to create its own sandbox-like program for national banks and federal thrifts interested in testing out new products and services, but the program may be missing a key feature to entice industry participants to come play: regulatory relief. Formally proposed in April, the OCC’s Innovation Pilot Program would give financial institutions it supervises an opportunity to run small-scale, premarket trials of new offerings and receive feedback and guidance from the agency as those offerings are being developed. The program would not, however, come with any special waivers or exemptions...

