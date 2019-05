Hexion Ch. 11 Disclosures OK'd Ahead Of June Confirmation

Law360, Wilmington (May 22, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt polymer maker Hexion Inc. will begin soliciting creditor votes this week on a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization centered on a debt-for-equity swap that will wipe about $2 billion of...

