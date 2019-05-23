Trade Secret Protection Is Getting Stronger In China

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Recent months have seen a continued progression of Chinese trade secret law toward greater protection for rights holders. This includes significant substantive changes to the relevant statutes, as well as procedural changes in the operation of the relevant tribunals and availability of certain forms of relief. The recent 2019 amendment to the Anti-Unfair Competition Law, with its newly introduced burden-of-proof shifting and punitive damages rules, is expected to significantly enhance the protections for trade secret right holders. With respect to procedural changes, the establishment of specialized intellectual property courts and a nationwide unified appellate tribunal, as well as national rules for...

