Senate Panel OKs Covington Partner To Be Tax Court Judge

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination of a Covington & Burling LLP partner to join the U.S. Tax Court as a judge for a 15-year term. The panel favorably recommended the nomination of Emin Toro to the Tax Court, sending it to the full Senate. “This person's a real professional with a good background,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who sits on the committee, told Law360 Thursday when asked about his vote. “He's a person everyone felt comfortable with.” During his confirmation hearing, Toro told the committee that his 16 years of tax law experience would provide a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS