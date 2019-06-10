'Security Tokens' Slow To Take Off Following ICO Collapse

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Following a U.S. regulatory crackdown that chilled the once booming but unregulated market for initial coin offerings, more startups are attempting to structure digital token sales that comply with securities laws, though lawyers say the transition to legitimacy remains a work in progress. The digital tokens climate is far cooler in mid-2019 compared with the not-so-distant past when so-called ICOs, a nascent form of fundraising that took off mostly outside the watchful eye of regulators, were growing like wildfire. Coinschedule.com shows just more than $2.4 billion was raised year to date through token sales, down from $17.5 billion raised in the...

