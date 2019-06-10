15 Minutes With CBS' General Counsel

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- "Talk less. Smile more." Those lyrics, borrowed from the Broadway musical "Hamilton," make up the advice CBS general counsel Laura Franco said she would share with a new top corporate lawyer. Laura Franco Currently: Executive vice president and general counsel, CBS Corp. Previously: Executive vice president and associate general counsel, CBS Law school: Harvard Law School Franco is one of those newly appointed general counsel. In March, she was promoted from associate general counsel to replace Lawrence Tu at the embattled CBS Corp. She was named to the role amid high-profile legal trouble for the mass media corporation, including claims by former CEO Leslie...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS