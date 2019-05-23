Rogue Directors Face Rise In Bans, Antitrust Watchdog Warns

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 2:28 PM BST) -- Crooked directors that break competition law through price fixing, bid rigging or market sharing are increasingly at risk of being banned from running companies, the U.K.’s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has been ramping up how it uses its disqualification powers. This means that the risk of rogue bosses being slapped with a ban has never been higher, the regulator said. The CMA said that since 2018 it has disqualified a total of nine directors for being involved in illegal activities that breached competition law, with more investigations in the pipeline. The regulator said that over...

