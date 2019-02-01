IP Firm Hits Back At Colo. Firm's Claims In 'Bold' Name Row

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property firm has asked a Colorado federal court to throw out a counterclaim filed by a Denver-based firm in a trademark dispute over the use of the word "bold" in the firms' names. Washington-based Bold IP told the court on Tuesday that Bold Legal had not provided anything to support the allegations in its counterclaim that Bold IP's trademarks on the use of the word "bold" in relation to legal services are invalid. "[Bold IP] moves the court to dismiss the single counterclaim asserted by Bold Legal LLC ... because it fails to state cognizable legal theories, and Bold Legal fails...

