Asset Manager Settles £1.25M Fee Fight With Investment Firm

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 4:56 PM BST) -- A London-based investment firm has reached an agreement with the asset management arm of Gresham House PLC, settling claims that the investment firm was not fully paid the £1.25 million it was promised for its services. The terms of the deal between Afinishay Capital Ltd. and Gresham House Asset Management Ltd. stay further proceedings in the action, “except for the purpose of enforcing those terms," according to the High Court order filed Tuesday. Signed by Judge Justice Jacobs, the order provides that either side can apply to the court to enforce the settlement agreement without filing a new claim. Afinishay, a boutique firm...

