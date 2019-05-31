Investment Co. Founder Says CEO Son-In-Law Abused Trust

Law360, London (May 31, 2019, 4:07 PM BST) -- The founder of a property investment firm has claimed at a London court that his son-in-law — the company’s former chief executive — took advantage of his trust by finagling a letter of indemnification just before it was revealed he had siphoned £14.5 million ($18.3 million) from the company. Arthur Matyas, founder of Tonstate Group Limited, alleges in a counterclaim filed at the High Court that his son-in-law, Edward Wojakovski, had hounded him for weeks to sign the indemnity letter. Wojakovski allegedly said he feared that, after the elder executive died, he would be criticized for the way the company had been run....

