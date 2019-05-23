National Grid Sues Power Cable Cos. For £188M Over Cartel

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 7:09 PM BST) -- National Grid, Britain’s largest transmitter of electricity and gas, has added a further £40 million ($50.7 million) to losses it is claiming from a group of European power cable companies that were part of a cartel that rigged the market for over a decade. In an amended claim filed Monday at the High Court in London, National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC claimed it had suffered £188.3 million in losses by allegedly being overcharged by companies that ran a global cartel in the high-voltage power cable industry for 10 years from 1999. National Grid is suing 20 defendants, including various members of...

