Policyholder Denies Getting Disclosure Warning In £3M Suit

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 7:34 PM BST) -- The estate of a businessman seeking coverage for fire damage disputed an insurance broker’s assertions that the man was warned his policy could be invalidated by undisclosed information, saying the broker “pre-populated” answers to questions on the insurance forms. In a Monday reply, the estate of claimant Maurice Parker, who has since died, disputed defense arguments made by Saffron Insurance Services Ltd. that its client knew he had to disclose that he had been the director of a company that had been wound up in insolvency. Parker’s estate, for which his wife, Hilary Mark Parker, is the administrator, seeks approximately £2.6...

