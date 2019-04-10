Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Avenatti Charged With Stealing Stormy Daniels' Book Money

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti's legal problems continued to pile up Wednesday, with new federal charges in New York alleging he stole money from a book deal signed by his most famous ex-client, porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In the latest federal indictment targeting the pugnacious Los Angeles attorney, prosecutors said Avenatti helped Daniels negotiate a book deal last year that included an $800,000 advance. But Avenatti sent a "fraudulent and unauthorized letter" to her literary agent bearing a forged signature, prosecutors say, resulting in payments of nearly $300,000 going into an account he controlled, rather than to Daniels.

Avenatti then used the money for a...

