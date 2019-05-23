Wash. Hikes Biz Taxes To Fund Job Training, Education

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Washington has increased tax rates on certain business services, including work by accountants and lawyers and on certain advanced computing, to raise more than $900 million for job training and higher education, after the governor signed the contested measure. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed H.B. 2158 on Tuesday after it narrowly cleared the Senate in April. The law aims to fund job training and higher education and could increase the tax rate on certain business services to raise more than $900 million over two years. It imposes three new business taxes to fund additional resources to train Washington students for jobs,...

