Granting AI Legal Personhood Would Be Premature

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence is now at a technological tipping point of having groundbreaking impact on humanity, fueled by recent improvements in machine learning algorithms and explosive growths in data availability. With such advancements toward more effective and “intelligent” AI, there have been increasing discussions on the notion of recognizing AI and robots as legal persons. In 2014, a venture capital firm, Deep Knowledge Ventures, named an AI-powered robot called Vital to its board of directors, and in 2017, a robot named Sophia was granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia and was appointed as the United Nations Development Programme’s first ever Innovation Champion....

