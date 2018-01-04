6th Circ. Axes Challenge To Micro-Captive Reporting Rules

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel affirmed a court order Wednesday dismissing a challenge to Internal Revenue Service guidance that branded some small, in-house insurance companies as tax shelters and required them to be disclosed.



In a 2-1 decision, Circuit Judge Eric L. Clay and Senior Judge Richard Fred Suhrheinrich said the Anti-Injunction Act barred insurance company CIC Services LLC from challenging IRS Notice 2016-66, which had labeled certain “micro-captive transactions” as “transactions of interest” that have a potential for tax avoidance and must be reported to the agency under the threat of penalties.



CIC Services had argued that the notice was a violation...