Foreign Investors Are Watching For CFIUS 'Good' Or 'Bad' List

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is currently drafting the implementing regulations for the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, or FIRRMA, which was enacted this past August and represents the most sweeping set of changes to the processes and jurisdiction of CFIUS in its 44-year history. (I worked for the Senate Intelligence Committee, specifically for the office of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and was the primary staff architect of the FIRRMA legislation and chief strategist behind its 2018 enactment.) During the legislative process, Congress punted on a slew of tough issues and key definitions, so CFIUS’ task...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS