Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Nurse Asks Justices To Hear Nixed Bias, Whistleblower Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former Johns Hopkins University nurse who claimed the school forced her out of her job has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fourth Circuit decision that signed off on sanctions ending a series of whistleblower and bias suits she launched.

In a petition dated May 15 but docketed Wednesday, Mitra Rangarajan said there was confusion among a variety of circuit courts on questions regarding the standard for when suits should be dismissed for discovery violations. For example, she said that certain circuits — like the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and others — require courts to find that someone acted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

May 22, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular