Nurse Asks Justices To Hear Nixed Bias, Whistleblower Fight

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former Johns Hopkins University nurse who claimed the school forced her out of her job has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fourth Circuit decision that signed off on sanctions ending a series of whistleblower and bias suits she launched. In a petition dated May 15 but docketed Wednesday, Mitra Rangarajan said there was confusion among a variety of circuit courts on questions regarding the standard for when suits should be dismissed for discovery violations. For example, she said that certain circuits — like the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and others — require courts to find that someone acted...

