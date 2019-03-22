Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

There's No Circuit Split On Trademark Damages, Fossil Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Fossil Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to avoid the company's long-running trademark battle with Romag Fasteners, telling the justices there's no "meaningful" circuit split over when courts can order infringers to fork over their profits.

The filing from the watchmaker came in response to a petition for certiorari filed in March by Romag, which argued the nation's appellate courts are "sharply divided" over whether a trademark owner must show that an infringer acted willfully to win such an award.

On Wednesday, Fossil said courts had developed slightly different standards for when to award such profits, but the distinction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

March 22, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular