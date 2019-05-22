Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

3 Firms Shape Deal To Create $11B Beauty Biz

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos SA has agreed to acquire Avon Products to create the fourth largest beauty retailer in the world with an enterprise value of $11 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Cravath, Paul Weiss and Davis Polk.

The all-share transaction, rumored earlier this month, will result in a beauty retailer with roughly 3,200 stores throughout 100 countries, according to a statement. Combined, the companies anticipate posting annual gross revenues of over $10 billion.

Luiz Seabra, co-founder of Natura, praised the deal in a statement, saying it "creates a major force in the direct-to-consumer space."

"We believe that business can be a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular