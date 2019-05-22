3 Firms Shape Deal To Create $11B Beauty Biz

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos SA has agreed to acquire Avon Products to create the fourth largest beauty retailer in the world with an enterprise value of $11 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Cravath, Paul Weiss and Davis Polk. The all-share transaction, rumored earlier this month, will result in a beauty retailer with roughly 3,200 stores throughout 100 countries, according to a statement. Combined, the companies anticipate posting annual gross revenues of over $10 billion. Luiz Seabra, co-founder of Natura, praised the deal in a statement, saying it "creates a major force in the direct-to-consumer space." "We believe that business can be a...

