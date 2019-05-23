CMA Targets Pharma Sector Again With New Price-Plot Case

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 12:51 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog accused four pharmaceutical companies on Thursday of illegally colluding to restrict the U.K.'s supply of an anti-nausea tablets, the authority's latest crackdown on plots to drive up the price of drugs for the National Health Service.



The Competition and Markets Authority alleges that, between 2013 and 2018, the drugs companies agreed that only one of them would sell the 3 milligram Prochlorperazine tablets to the U.K.'s health service, hiking demand and hugely inflating the price.



This meant the cost of the anti-nausea and dizziness drug rose from £6.49 ($8.20) per pack of 50 tablets to £51.68 between 2014 and...