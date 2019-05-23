Appliance Insurer Gets Court Win In Rival Client Dispute

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 5:01 PM BST) -- A home appliance insurer was ordered by a court on Thursday to hand over phone call recordings, training materials and other internal compliance documents as it faces allegations from a rival, Domestic & General Group PLC, that it has dishonestly poached clients. Domestic & General, a home appliance insurer with 8.7 million customers in the U.K., and two of its subsidiaries are gearing up to file a claim at at the High Court against Domestic Assist Ltd. D&G alleges that its rival has "cold-called" its clients and misrepresented the status of their insurance plans to persuade them to buy alternative policies...

