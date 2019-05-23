Scor Acquires London Asset Manager To Tap UK ILS Market

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 4:43 PM BST) -- French reinsurer Scor announced Thursday it has agreed to buy Coriolis Capital, an asset manager specialized in the insurance-linked securities market, boosting its presence in one of the fastest growing parts of the insurance market. Scor SE has acquired 100% of London-based Coriolis Capital Ltd — which invests in catastrophe bonds, collateralize reinsurance and climate derivatives — for an undisclosed amount. The deal is due to be completed in the second half of the year and will raise the amount of assets Scor has under management to $2.1 billion. Insurance-linked securities play a vital role in the global reinsurance market by...

