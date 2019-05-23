DOJ Taking Closer Look At $17B Centene-WellCare Merger

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Centene and WellCare disclosed Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking more details on the government-focused health insurers' planned $17 billion tie-up, pushing regulators’ review timeline back indefinitely. The department asked both Centene Corp. and WellCare Health Plans Inc. for more information on the transaction on Wednesday, extending the review beyond the initial 30-day waiting period, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Centene. “On May 22, 2019, Centene and WellCare each received a request for additional information and documentary material from the Antitrust Division in connection with the Antitrust Division’s review of the transactions contemplated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS