DOJ Taking Closer Look At $17B Centene-WellCare Merger

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Centene and WellCare disclosed Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking more details on the government-focused health insurers' planned $17 billion tie-up, pushing regulators’ review timeline back indefinitely.

The department asked both Centene Corp. and WellCare Health Plans Inc. for more information on the transaction on Wednesday, extending the review beyond the initial 30-day waiting period, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Centene. 

“On May 22, 2019, Centene and WellCare each received a request for additional information and documentary material from the Antitrust Division in connection with the Antitrust Division’s review of the transactions contemplated...

