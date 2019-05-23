Elk Petroleum Opens Ch. 11 To Rework $270M In Debt

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Elk Petroleum Inc. and three affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Wednesday, proposing a reorganization of some $270 million in secured and unsecured debt under a private equity-led plan approved by two secured debtor groups one day earlier. The case opened two days after the Colorado-based oil and gas producer was hit with an investor suit in Delaware's Chancery Court over what Elk described as objections to its decision not to move forward with a prepetition draft offer to exchange preferred stock in Elk for unsecured debt in one of the company's better positioned subsidiaries. Scott M. Pinsonnault, Elk's...

