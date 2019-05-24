GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- In-house counsel in the U.S. saw an average salary bump of 4.4% in 2018 compared to 2017, ransomware attacks targeting bigger companies have surged this year, and a task force said legal employers should credit attorneys for their diversity efforts. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ In-House Attys' Pay Up 4.4% Last Year In-house counsel in the U.S. saw an average salary bump of 4.4% last year compared to 2017, contributing to "unprecedented rates of compensation satisfaction," according to a study released Thursday. Nearly six in 10 in-house attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS